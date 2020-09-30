Anew Day to host 7th annual Random Acts of Kindness Event

Anew Day, a Nevada City organization which provides affordable counseling, will be holding its 7th annual Random Acts of Kindness Event Saturday in partnership with Waste Management.

According to Anew Day Executive Director Tricia Johnson, around 300 people have signed up for the public service event as of Wednesday. They will be working on projects including park maintenance, roadway clean-ups, and firewood distribution.

Johnson said that, although the deadline to register and receive a T-shirt at the event was last week, registration to participate in a project will remain open until 5 p.m. today.

Those interested in registering are asked to contact Anew Day staff by phone or email: 530-470-9111 or admin@anew-day.com.

Regarding the park maintenance projects set to take place in Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley as well as several Grass Valley parks, Johnson said there was “definitely an increased need,” explaining that it has been difficult for some local parks to maintain their usual upkeep this year as volunteer and community service activity has decreased.

Anew Day has joined Gold Country Senior Services this year in organizing firewood delivery to local seniors.

In addition to lending a helping hand to Nevada County through the projects, the event serves as a fundraiser for Anew Day. In the event’s early years, Random Acts of Kindness Event participants would pay to participate and receive a T-shirt. They have since shifted to free participation and raising money by selling sponsorships to local businesses.

‘A HEART TO HELP THE COMMUNITY’

In keeping with the theme of this event, Anew Day’s mission is to help the Nevada County community in a wide variety of circumstances.

“Anew Day really wants to meet the needs of the community for mental health and just be a voice for suicide prevention as well,” said Johnson. “Particularly during this time, with COVID going on, we know that people need counseling and encouragement.”

The organization offers individuals, couples, and families access to affordable professional counseling. Johnson said the aim of the organization is not only to address immediate crises — although this type of assistance is available — but to teach people long-term life skills such as stress management, communication in relationships, and setting boundaries.

“We have a heart to help the community,” said Johnson.

Johnson emphasized that they offer tele-health counseling, whether online or by phone, for anyone who would feel uncomfortable visiting the Anew Day office in person amid COVID-19.

On the flexibility of Anew Day’s services, she said, “We’ll meet them right where they are, whatever they’re comfortable with.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.