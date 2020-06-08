Andrew Withers selected as finalist for Superintendent of Grass Valley School District

The Grass Valley School District Governing Board has unanimously selected Andrew Withers as the finalist for Superintendent of the Grass Valley School District to replace Superintendent Eric Fredrickson, who has accepted a new position. The Board will be voting to ratify the Superintendent’s contract at the June 9 regularly scheduled Board meeting. Once the contract is approved, Andrew Withers will be stepping into the role as Superintendent on July 1, 2020.

Grass Valley School Board President Lisa Jarvis stated, “It is with great pleasure that the board announces our Superintendent finalist, Andrew Withers. He stood out in a field of highly qualified candidates and we are excited to welcome him into our District and community. The Board looks forward to his vision, leadership, and experience to usher our District through this historic time in education.”

Andrew Withers is a native to the foothills and lives in Newcastle, California. He has served in education for 24 years beginning as a classroom teacher in kindergarten, second and sixth grade in Loomis California as well as strong site principal experiences in Natomas, Penryn and Mill Valley, California. His most recent positions included serving as Director of Curriculum and Instruction and Professional Development as well as Director for State and Federal Programs for the Twin Rivers Unified School District in Sacramento. These previous positions have uniquely prepared him to lead the Grass Valley School District in these unprecedented educational times.

Superintendent finalist Andrew Withers stated, “I am thrilled and excited to get back to my roots of service in K-8 rural education. After learning more about the Grass Valley School District with the Governing Board, I believe my skills and experience are an excellent match for continued district success. I am excited about the variety of learning opportunities we have available for students as well as the amazing staff and strong parent and community support. Serving the school district and community of Grass Valley is an honor and privilege and I look forward to working with and meeting everyone soon.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Source: Grass Valley School District