Anderson: I will not seek third term on Nevada County Board of Supervisors

Richard Anderson, who has represented Truckee and eastern Nevada County’s District 5 since first being elected in 2012, has announced he will not seek re-election in 2020.

“Election season is upon us, so now’s the time to confirm what has been an open secret in the Truckee community: I will not be seeking a third term as a Nevada County supervisor,” Anderson wrote in an email. “That said, I will of course continue to advocate for District 5 interests during my remaining year-plus on the Board of Supervisors, as well as work with my colleagues to advance policies and programs that benefit the county as a whole or deal with concerns in their districts.

“This is not a full retirement, by the way. With 16 years of experience as an elected official, I intend to stay engaged in issues close to my heart.”