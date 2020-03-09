Ananda thrift store burned in fire Saturday

A one-story, 1,000-square-foot building was engulfed in flames Saturday night.

At 9:02 p.m. a call went out to the North San Juan Fire Protection District to help put extinguish a blaze that had engulfed Ananda’s Jewel in the Lotus Thrift Store on Tyler Foote Road, according to district fire battalion chief Tom Browning.

The battalion chief said combustible material being too close to a wall furnace caused the fire.

Ten firefighters, including some from the Camptonville Volunteer Fire Department, arrived at the scene Saturday night to see local residents trying to use a garden hose to tame the fire, according to Browning.

A shell of the building is what is left at Ananda, said Browning, and about $10,000 worth of items have been lost to the flames, including clothing, appliances and household items.