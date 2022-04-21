 Ananda on full display: Come for the blooms, stay for the meditation and retreats (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Ananda on full display: Come for the blooms, stay for the meditation and retreats (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

Rows and rows of meticulously planted tulips are now in full bloom at Ananda Village at 14618 Tyler Foote Road on the San Juan Ridge. The grounds of the spiritual meditation retreat are now open to visitors for the first time since the pandemic. Those wishing to see the Crystal Hermitage Gardens and tulip display are asked to make reservations online at http://www.anandavillage.org.
Photo: Elias Funez
Photographers look for the perfect angle while families pose in their springtime attire. Those families or photographers wanting that perfect photo can also inquire about reserving a time for family portraits at the garden.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Temple of Light, one of Ananda’s most recently constructed temples, is finally accessible to the general public for meditation since its construction began before the pandemic.
Photo: Elias Funez
Yogoata Herdshare at Ananda Farms offers herdshare participants fresh goat cheese products. The goat herd also helps with wildfire mitigation.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Divine Mother art exhibit is also on display at Ananda Village and features artists’ depictions of their ideas of what divine mother means to them.
Photo: Elias Funez
Moksha Mandir, the final resting place of Ananda’s founder, Swami Kriyananda, is also available for meditation and prayer when visiting Crystal Hermitage Gardens.
Photo: Elias Funez
Water droplets gather on a flower petal earlier this month at Ananda Village on the San Juan Ridge. This year’s tulip display is expected to last through the first week of May.
Photo: Elias Funez
Cherry blossom and other flowering trees add to the ambiance at the Crystal Hermitage Gardens at Ananda Village, now open to the public for the first time since the pandemic.
Photo: Elias Funez
The thousands of tulips at Ananda’s Crystal Hermitage Gardens are meticulously planted each year by hand.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Crystal Hermitage Gardens and world famous tulip display are a photographer’s paradise.
Photo: Elias Funez
People take in the beautiful sights of the garden.
Photo: Elias Funez
People tiptoe through the tulips along the pathways of the Crystal Hermitage Gardens at Ananda Village, now open to the public by reservation at http://www.anandavillage.org.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

