An open discussion: Madelyn Helling Library to host LivingRoom Conversations to foster community dialogue

A few months back, Nevada County libraries hosted a showing of the film American Creed.

The film is about what it means to be American, and the discussions that followed were positive, according to adult services librarian at the Madelyn Helling Library Megan Lloyd. The dialogue was meant to delve into issues prompted by the movie: what unites us? What are the promises of being American? What are the commonalities expressed in the American Dream?

Now, the county’s local libraries are furthering opportunities for similar discussions, partnering with the national organization LivingRoom Conversations in hopes of sparking further engagement with individuals who maintain different perspectives.

“It’s less about different opinions and more about different people,” said Lloyd, who is running the program.

Discussion topics range from what kind of America we want to strive for to the theme of voting, and a conversation about prioritizing relationships over politics. Lloyd hopes to stimulate five polite, understanding conversations spread over several months.

“I think having (people) here at the library offers them an opportunity to do that because we’re a safe space, we’re neutral,” she said.

Although the library has not signed anyone up, said Lloyd, she expects anywhere from five to 30 people join the estimated 75-minute conversations.

The adult services librarian hopes to generate similar discussions that were had months prior, when people listened and were getting to know their neighbor’s perspective.

“The one conclusion I came to is at the very least we’re hearing each other,” she said.

