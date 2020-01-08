An Honest Pie, a business that started in Grass Valley, to close operations at end of January

Pie for days.

That’s what An Honest Pie, a pie truck which originated in Grass Valley, offers. Apple, berry, peach, cherry, buttermilk, chocolate cream — the pie list goes on.

Brenda Janssen, the owner, said she makes 27,000 pies each year.

But after over seven years in business, Janssen said she will be closing operations at An Honest Pie by the end of the month.

“I’m getting older,” she said. “It’s time for me to retire.”

If possible, she hopes to sell the business, which is now located in Auburn.

“So if we get a buyer, it will continue,” said Janssen. “That’s my hope.”

Janssen said she started the food truck with her husband. The pie business was an inspiration after she sold pies at a Cornish Christmas, raising money for a cancer foundation in honor of her friend who had died from the disease.

Today, Janssen has one other employee working with her. She said she’ll miss her customers most, hearing their stories and sharing in their lives.

“I’m taking a walk down memory lane,” she said, adding, “It blows me away that there’s such a public display of affection for this company.”

