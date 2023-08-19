Join us for an evening of Stand-Up Comedy w/ Matt Knudsen, Wednesday August 23 from 8 to 11 p.m. at Gold Vibe Kombuchary!
Tickets are $15 online, $20 at the door!
‘Matt Knudsen (Kah-nood-sen) was born in Hawaii, raised in the Mid- west and sailed around the world as a merchant marine. After trips to Europe, Africa and the Far East, he eventually put down his sea bag, picked up a microphone and began performing stand up comedy all across the country….he’s been on Conan, The Late Late Show, Last Call, ASX Live and Comics Unleashed. His latest stand up special Good News was produced by Dry Bar Comedy and currently has millions of views throughout their distribution network. Festival appearances include Montreal Just for Laughs (Best of the Fest), The San Francisco Sketchfest, Bridgetown, High Plains, Limestone and he’s even entertained at The White House for President and Mrs. Obama.’
For online ticket purchase please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/matt-knudsen-stand-up-comedy-special-show-tickets-685237412547
