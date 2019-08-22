An era ends: Salvation Army Thrift Store closing its doors in Grass Valley

It was a sad day at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in downtown Grass Valley on Thursday.

On the second-to-last-day of operation, the sales room floor sat mostly empty with only a handful of clothing racks and miscellaneous items left for sale.

One by one longtime customers approached store manager Cindy Alejandriz to offer an embrace.

Nevada City’s Sandie DeCordova got teary-eyed while shopping in the store for the last time.

“I’ve tried the other ones,” DeCordova said in reference to other area thrift stores. “They’re so nice here.”

DeCordova said she believes in the mission of the Salvation Army as she pointed to the motto placed on the wall behind her that reads ‘Heart to God, hand to man’.

“First we help people, then the Sammies’ and the critters,” DeCordova said.

“We’re going to miss our customers,” Alejandriz said.

The Grass Valley store is just one of a handful of greater Sacramento Salvation Army Thrift Stores that will be closing as a result of the relocation of their Adult Rehabilitation Center from Sacramento to Stockton.

Alejandriz, along with the store’s eight to 10 other full-time and part-time employees, had all been offered positions at the Salvation Army’s next closest thrift stores in Rancho Cordova and the greater Sacramento area. Most have declined those offers due to the distance and commute from Grass Valley.

The final day of sales today has items significantly marked down, including books for 5 cents and clothing for 25 cents.

“They’re like family to me,” Alejandriz said of the customer base. “I’ve seen little ones grow up and bring in their little ones.”

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.