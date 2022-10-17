An altared state: The Altar Show returns after three year hiatus

A couple of Altar Show attendees take in one of the many altars meant to honor a specific person or idea during the 2019 show at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The altars of the Altar Show take on many forms and will be on display this year at the As If Studios.

File Photo by Elias Funez

Though the COVID pandemic set it back a few paces, Nevada County’s The Altar Show: Renewal and Remembrance will once again take place October 22-30 at As If Studios in Grass Valley.

The Altar Show was created in 1997 as a means for inspired individuals to create altars in dedication to a loved one who has passed. In the years since, many different inspirations have been represented.

Lin Schiffner, a board member of the Altar Show, said that times have been trying but the need to connect and acknowledge the community has weighed out any thoughts of stopping the show altogether.

“Of course with COVID we were off for two years so our last show was 2019,” said Schiffner. “So those two years there was no way we were going to meet. But we started planning this year’s show in October (2021) to figure out the venue and feel out if we could pull it off anymore.”

Due to uncertainty combined with rising costs of space rental, the Altar Show will be held this year at As If Studios, a move that Schiffner said will pare down the size of each altar but will offer an intimate look at the creations on display.

The transition of the show hasn’t been without its challenges. In addition to relocating the exhibit, the committee was met with some unfortunate and unforeseen glitches.

The altars of the Altar Show can take on many different shapes, sizes, and colors, each one evoking different feelings.

File Photo by Elias Funez

“It was massive what we had to do to recreate it because we were off for two years,” Schiffner said. “We lost our (email) list because if you don’t keep active you lose it. That was years of work. So I recreated as much as I could by going back into files with the help of Dave at Winter Street Design. The domain name was lost. Our email password was gone, so it was rebuilding from scratch.

“We even thought that we lost all of our files but Dave was able to retrieve our archives which are so dear to us. This is 21 years, so it was lots of work getting everything back up and running. Lots and lots of work—a new email, new website, and new phone number.“

Schiffner said the effort was worth it, as the Altar Show is such a unique experience in the eyes organizers and audiences alike.

“We have been doing this for so long it’s difficult to let something go that is so dear to your heart. It’s a real collaborative-with-the-community event, with people that want to express something in altar form or shrine; there are just so many names for it. But it’s just an important community event. It’s just been going on for so long. It’s so hard to let it die. There are many times we’ve gone, ‘can we do this again?’”

The inspiration to continue, Schiffner said, isn’t difficult to identify. What keeps them going?

“Believing in it. And it’s just a great opportunity for people to get their emotions out about things. The name ‘Renewal and Remembrance’ is so important for people. I think it’s important for people who have an artistic flair to give them a chance in a non-juried place to express themselves through a creative construction.”

This altar, displayed during the 2019 Altar Show, is titled facing death.

File Photo by Elias Funez

At last count, this year’s Altar Show will be displaying 43 altars from a wide variety of participants. Entrants this year range from a 94-year-old woman to a high school classroom who put their heads together to build their creation.

“This year will be a big mix of the types of altars,” Schiffner said. “We have the old guard altaristas (those who create the altars) and then we have new people who are doing paintings and writing statements about what is behind those paintings beyond what we just see. “

Some, she surmised, may be a representation of emotions felt during the pandemic.

“Oh yeah,” Schiffner said. “I can tell already because some (people) are still there. What we say is it can be bizarre, hilarious, sad. You can go from being hilarious to crying in one trip through the building. It’s that kind of emotional ride.”

Though not a prerequisite, the board members of the Altar Show each present their own contributions. In addition to Schiffner, board members are Kat Barrie, Linda Lyon-Wright, and Nancy Henson.

“I want (people) to know it is an amazing human experience, both making and coming to see it,” said Schiffner. “It can’t help but spark emotions that are there by the people who make them.

“It’s about the human condition, and it reminds us of things that are important—sometimes to our own lives but to people we love. For me when I see some of them I am reminded to be sure that I support people through some of these things in both celebration of something and in loss of something. It’s just such a sharing that goes on between the viewers and the people that make them.”

The Altar Show: Renewal and Remembrance will be on display October 22-30 at As If Studios at 940 Idaho-Maryland Road in Grass Valley. An opening reception will be held October 23 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information please visit thealtarshowgv.org.

The Altar Show, Renewal and Remembrance is a community based non-profit arts organization inspired by the Latin American tradition of Day of the Dead when altars are primarily made to honor departed loved ones.

File Photo by Elias Funez

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.