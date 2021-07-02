‘An abrupt change’: Officials saw large drop in vaccinations in May

As of Friday, 96,057 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to Nevada County residents, according to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

According to data released Wednesday by the state regarding vaccinated status by age, among the county’s residents aged 65 and older, 56.5% are fully vaccinated and 10.4% are partially vaccinated.

The 50-to-64 age group has the highest percentage of vaccinated members, with 61.4% fully vaccinated and 8.4% partially vaccinated.

The largest age group in the county, those between 18 and 49, has surpassed the halfway point in its members receiving at least one dose. As of this week, 43.1% of county residents in this age group are fully vaccinated, and 7.6% are partially vaccinated, for a total of 50.7%.

Currently the only minors eligible to be vaccinated, those between 12 and 17, as of this week have a 33.4% full vaccination rate, while 6.5% are partially vaccinated.





“I think it’s gone really well,” said Cindy Wilson, county director of public health nursing, on vaccination of this age group at county clinics. “I think with adolescents and vaccines, there’s definitely more need to be supportive, and staff has responded very well in terms of both the physical environment and the emotional support for those teens who are coming and getting their vaccine.”

‘AN ABRUPT CHANGE’

Officials announced Tuesday that the county’s Public Health vaccination clinic at 1345 Whispering Pines Lane in Grass Valley would be reducing its hours beginning this week and closing later this month.

“We saw an abrupt change in … early May,” said Wilson on the timing of the decrease in use of the clinic. “We wanted to take a little bit of time to assess what was happening to see if that was temporary or looked like it was a more prolonged trend.”

VACCINES ADMINISTERED AT WHISPERING PINES CLINIC April 12-16: 1,577 April 19-24: 1,505 April 26-30: 1,523 May 3-7: 953 May 10-14: 954 May 17-21: 690 May 24-28: 361 May 31-June 4 : 340 June 7-12: 380 June 14-19: 256 June 21-26: 177 June 28-30: 84 Data provided by county Director of Public Health Nursing Cindy Wilson

It became clear by the end of May that the drop in use was a prolonged trend, said Wilson, which led to officials working throughout June on the plan to gradually decrease the clinic’s hours leading up to its final day open — July 27.

Wilson added that Nevada County parallels the state and nation in its trend of decreased demand for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Whispering Pines clinic’s reduced hours began this week, and will continue next week, with Monday closed for the Independence Day holiday, followed by opening 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. opening hours will then continue the following week Tuesday to Thursday (July 13-15), the next week Thursday and Friday (July 22-23), and to complete the clinic’s operation, Monday and Tuesday (July 26-27).

Wilson said that, although the Whispering Pines clinic will be closing July 27, a number of other resources continue to exist for those who would like to be vaccinated — including pharmacies, other medical offices, and Public Health’s continuing programs.

For example, according to a news release Monday, the county’s REACH (Resources for Equity & Access in Community Health) Team is able to work with local businesses to vaccinate their staff if the business is interested in a vaccination event.

According to Wilson, as of Thursday, the department had not received much interest in that program.

She said nurses had been reaching out directly to local businesses regarding the program, and reported largely hearing back that employees who wanted to be vaccinated already had been, and that those who had not been would not do so regardless of if a vaccination event was held.

Officials urged residents to be vaccinated following the confirmation Wednesday that six cases of the more contagious Delta variant had been found in Nevada County.

“You are only partially protected against the Delta variant after one shot of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine; protection is much higher if you are fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Scott Kellermann, the county’s public health officer, in a news release . “Please complete the two-dose series as soon as possible, even if it is outside the recommended timeframe.”

According to Wilson, while the Whispering Pines clinic is open, residents are able to either make an appointment through MyTurn or walk-in, and can receive either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine there.

“If somebody is coming in for their first dose and they need a second dose after that clinic closes, the clinic staff will help them get a second dose appointment elsewhere,” said WIlson.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com