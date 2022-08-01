facebook tracking pixel Among history: Garden Party and Open House encourage museum exploration (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Among history: Garden Party and Open House encourage museum exploration (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

Historical items placed in the Grass Valley Museum range from garments from original townsfolk, to artwork made of hair that date back to the 1800s. The museum held an open house Saturday and hosted a garden party on the grounds of the historic St. Mary’s Convent and Academy, where the museum is located.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley Museum Director Paul Coddington invites people to check out the museum’s historic exhibits in the nearby building during the garden party hosted on the grounds of St. Mary’s Convent and Academy.
Photo: Elias Funez
The tub once used to water Lola Montez’s pet bear is one of the many unique items on display at the Grass Valley Museum.
Photo: Elias Funez
Live music fills the rose gardens as people explore the historic grounds of St. Mary’s Academy and Convent, now the St. Joseph’s Cultural Center and home of the Grass Valley Museum.
Photo: Elias Funez
Art pieces of human hair were popular in the late 1800s and early 1900s. This piece was presented by school children to their teacher Mrs. Hansen in 1894.
Photo: Elias Funez
An Edison cylinder gramophone is one of the many unique items on display at the Grass Valley Museum at 410 S. Church St., open 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez
This 1880 image depicts the historic grounds of the Mt. Saint Mary’s Convent and Academy and shows the cathedral-style Roman Catholic church, the original and now non-existent St. Patrick’s Church.
Photo: Elias Funez

