American Pickers coming to California, looking for leads

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are returning to California in December with plans to film episodes of their series “American Pickers” throughout the area.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on the History Channel. The show follows Wolfe and Fritz as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

“American Pickers” is looking for leads. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Find them on Facebook at @GotAPick.

“American Pickers” will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC. They will reschedule if conditions change for the worse.