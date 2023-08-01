American Pickers are coming back to California

American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe goes through a room full of old antiques during a ‘pick’ featured on an episode of The History Channel documentary series. The American Pickers team is returning to California in September and are looking for rare old collections of items.

 Courtesy photo

The American Pickers are excited to return to California! They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout your area in September 2023.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable Characters and their collections.