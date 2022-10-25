American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe goes through a room full of old antiques during a ‘pick’ featured on an episode of The History Channel documentary series.

Courtesy photo

The American Pickers are coming back to California and members of the crew are looking for leads on locations to pick through in Nevada County.

“We get a lot of people finding out about us through the local newspapers,” Associate Producer Meredith Ball said.

“The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town.

Ball emphasized that collections must be private, and that the Pickers don’t do stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public.

“We are incredibly excited to continue connecting with the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking,” Ball said, adding that film crews will be following all guidelines and protocol for safe filming.

Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby of The History Channel show American Pickers. The Pickers will be returning to California in January and are looking for leads in Nevada County.

Courtesy photo

“If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through we would love to hear from you,” a release states.

The American Pickers documentary series explores the world of antique “picking” with new episodes airing on Monday’s at 9 p.m. EST on The History Channel. The show follows skilled pickers as they hunt for valuable antiques, learning and explaining the unique stories behind the unique and sizable collections they find.

American Pickers plan to film episodes throughout California in January of 2023 and those interested can email americanpickers@cineflex.com or call (646) 493-2184 and can also be found on Facebook @GotAPick.