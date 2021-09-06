American Legion to remember those lost in 9/11 and Afghanistan
September 11, 2021 will mark the 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks on the United States, which killed some 3,000 people as well as an estimated 2,300 in the Afghan war since that day. Recently, 13 men and women were lost in that conflict, four of whom were from California — two from the Northern California Sacramento area. The American Legion Post 130 will honor all of these victims at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Grass Valley Veteran’s Hall’s front flag. Community members are invited to join in paying tribute to fellow Americans and soldiers lost.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada County Volunteer Hub: Sept. 6-12
Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.