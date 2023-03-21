Staff Writer
Almost 50 residents attended the dedication of a plaque in Nevada City to mark the historical setting of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church at 549 N. Pine St.
Edward J. Hicks, owner of the property co-sponsored the plaque and memorial along with Desmond Gallagher, resident and historian of North Pine Street and Nevada City and Linda Jack, Executive Secretary of the Board of Directors at Nevada County Historical Society.
Hicks moved to the property about a year and a half ago and embraced the city’s history when approached by the members of the Nevada County Historical Society to formally recognize the historic site.
During the dedication, Linda Jack spoke of the significance of the location, and some of the intention behind the formation of the AME Church.
The neighborhood was surprisingly integrated, according to Jack. The church was build because there was a concentration of Black families in this part of Nevada City folks who were anxious to have a church of their own.
“It was 1864; the Civil War was still raging and there was no assurance then that the North was going to win. It may have been more of a statement, trying to put a stake in the ground, to create a safe, secure society. A place to meet, a place to pray and a place to advocate for Civil Rights,” Jack said.
AME churches from their earliest beginnings were associated with racial justice.
A school was built nearby with a remarkable library of 180 volumes for their 25 students, according to Jack. Eventually when the state of California realized it was too expensive to have separate schools, the Black children integrated into the other schools.
“Integration did happen, and one newspaper commentary said, ‘with no big effect.’”
Members of the Nevada City community, including Mayor Doug Fleming welcomed members from the AME in Marysville who attended the dedication. The formation of the AME Church had an impact on both communities.
“It was an act of faith, an act of civic pride and an act of creating a society that was not as hostile as the South or other parts of this country, but it was Civil War and Jim Crow era in our community, so I don’t think it was easy to be black in Nevada County in general,” Jack said.
Before the ceremony ended, one attendee asked the group to sing “Amazing Grace” together.
To contact Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
