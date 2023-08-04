Grass Valley — Join Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation for our upcoming Alzheimer’s Outreach Event — Essential Tools for Caregivers. This three part workshop will be an informative conversation for caregivers of those with dementia. During this educational series we will discuss caring for the caregiver, community resources, elder care options, advanced planning, legal planning, and financial planning.
This workshop series will take place in-person at Eskaton Village on September 8th, September 15th and September 22nd from 9:30am to 12:30pm. This is a free event, but space is limited and registration is required.
If you need someone to take care of your loved one in order to participate in this event, respite may be available through Del Oro Caregiver Resource Center (CRC). Priority will go to current clients of Del Oro CRC. To secure respite, please call Del Oro directly at (916) 728-9333 no later than two weeks before the scheduled event to ensure enough processing time.
September 8th: Caring for the Caregiver with Judy Kautz, LCSW, AOP Coordinator and Introduction to HeartMath with Linda Aeschliman
Caregiving is full of daily challenges. Meet others who understand what you are experiencing, and learn why self-care is the key to successfully caring for your loved one. Also learn about a technique that can help caregivers manage internal responses to the many challenges they face. Come learn more and practice this “in the moment” method to help calm the nervous system.
September 15th: Community Resources, Elder Care Options, and Advance Care Planning with Judy Kautz, LCSW
Nevada County has a wealth of local programs that are here to help. Connect to this network of support so that you will have the information and assistance you need, every step of the way. Learn about different types of care in the home and in facilities, how to access information about options and costs and plan for what’s right for your family. ADHC, POA, POLST what a confusing alphabet soup of advance planning documents! Judy will walk you through them and explain the “what, why, how, when”.
September 22nd: Legal and Financial Planning with Dylan Hendricks, J.D. and Heather Thorpe, CFP®, AAMS®
Local experts Dylan Hendricks, J.D., and Heather Thorpe, CFP®, AAMS® will share best practice information about what every caregiver needs to know to handle these challenging topics with knowledge, confidence, and calm. An “ask the expert” opportunity will be included covering general financial and legal topics.
Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Outreach Program (AOP) of Western Nevada County A joint program of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation.