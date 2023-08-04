Grass Valley — Join Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation for our upcoming Alzheimer’s Outreach Event — Essential Tools for Caregivers. This three part workshop will be an informative conversation for caregivers of those with dementia. During this educational series we will discuss caring for the caregiver, community resources, elder care options, advanced planning, legal planning, and financial planning.

This workshop series will take place in-person at Eskaton Village on September 8th, September 15th and September 22nd from 9:30am to 12:30pm. This is a free event, but space is limited and registration is required.

Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Outreach Program (AOP) of Western Nevada County A joint program of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation.