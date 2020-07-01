Altered parade, fireworks show set for Fourth of July in Nevada County

A July Fourth parade and fireworks will happen this Saturday, though they’ll be different from what’s occurred in past years.

A small parade composed of emergency response and public works vehicles will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Grass Valley City Hall. The parade will take a meticulous path through Grass Valley and Nevada City before ending around 12:30 p.m. on East Main Street.

The modified route will allow people to stay in their neighborhoods and watch the parade pass by. See the parade route at http://www.cityofgrassvalley.com.

The smaller parade is in response to the cancellation of the annual July Fourth Nevada City parade.

That night, starting around 9:30 p.m., fireworks will appear above Highway 49 and Dorsey Drive. Officials ask that people stay at their homes, or close to home, when watching the fireworks. The show should be visible from several spots across the area.

A virtual parade hosted by Nevada County Media is set for 11 a.m. Saturday. It can be viewed on Facebook, YouTube and http://www.nevadacountymedia.org, as well as Channel 11 on Comcast and Channel 16 on Suddenlink.

A virtual music and light show hosted by Nevada County Media is set for 6 p.m. Saturday.