Alta Sierra vehicle break-in leads to arrest

A Penn Valley man suspected of breaking into a vehicle was stealing items from a store when he was arrested, authorities said.

Christopher Joel Argento, 30, was booked into county jail on charges of second-degree burglary, forgery, identity theft, theft of debit card data, possession of another’s ID with intent to defraud, shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as violating post-release community supervision. He is being held without bail, jail records state.

A woman from Alexandra Way in Alta Sierra called 911 Friday afternoon to report a theft from her unlocked vehicle, according to dispatch reports.

The victim’s debit card had been stolen and had been used locally, at an auto parts store and a market, as well as to make several online purchases, said Nevada County Sheriff’s Sgt. Shane Peltzer.

During the investigation, surveillance video was tracked down and the suspect was identified as Argento, Peltzer said.

Argento was located later that day at Ben Franklin Crafts & Frames in the 500 block of Sutton Way in Grass Valley, and was taken into custody there. According to Peltzer, Argento was found to be in possession of items stolen from the store, including paints.

Argento’s vehicle was searched as part of his post-release community supervision terms, and the victims ID card and debit card were located, Peltzer said. Deputies searching the vehicle also located heroin and drug paraphernalia, he said.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.