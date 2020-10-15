Alta Sierra, Cottage Hill elementary schools Zoom call hacked

A video conference call through Zoom involving students from Alta Sierra and Cottage Hill elementary school was intruded upon Tuesday by an unknown subject.

Although he did not respond as of Thursday afternoon regarding the nature of the intrusion, Superintendent of Pleasant Ridge School District Rusty Clark confirmed Wednesday that the incident had sparked an active investigation.

One parent described the hack as being “very inappropriate content.”

Clark said the incident was reported directly to Zoom, and that the company’s security staff are working with the district to find the IP address — a label assigned to particular computers or networks — of the responsible individual.

Clark said this could aid the district in identifying this person’s location, and that upon confirmation of this, the district will work with local authorities to address the incident.

The schools fall under the jurisdiction of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, whose spokesman, Andrew Trygg, said Thursday that it had not received any report regarding this incident.

Clark declined to comment regarding how many students were present during the Tuesday Zoom call, although he said it was “not very many.” He said the context of the call was an extracurricular meeting for students of both elementary schools who were interested in running in their campus elections.

When asked whether the district would make changes to its protocol for video conferencing in response to this incident, Clark said, “Things have been changed,” but emphasized that the district’s security protocol was followed at the time of the incident as well.

He said a goal going forward, as the district responds to this incident is to encourage the parents of students to be involved in their children’s work, including the electronic communications involved.

