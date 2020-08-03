Almost there: The new Holiday Market at Higgins Corner in South County is nearing completion | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Almost there: The new Holiday Market at Higgins Corner in South County is nearing completion

News News |

The new Holiday Market at Higgins Corner in South County is nearing completion. Employees have been busy stocking shelves inside the store while construction workers have been putting the finishing touches to the exterior of the building. Holiday Market staff hopes to have the store open to the public by the end of this week.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more