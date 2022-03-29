Almost there: Wendy’s waiting for PG&E hook up
The newly constructed Wendy’s at 875 Sutton Way is fully completed and ready to open its doors, though it needs electricity first.
Nancy Melin, franchise owner, said contractors completed construction of the new location weeks ago.
“We’re waiting on PG&E to hook us up,” she said. “They gave no indication of when, we’re just on the waiting list — it’s been that way for a couple of months.”
Melin said she’d expected PG&E would power them up last Friday, but that didn’t happen.
It’s been a daunting task during the construction phase to access the equipment for the Grass Valley location.
“We’ve never had quite a challenge like we’re having for this one,” she added.
A large percentage of the staff was trained and is working at the Auburn Wendy’s, where Melin is also the franchisee. It’s been open about one year. There are 22 employees who will transfer from Auburn to the Grass Valley site once it’s energized.
“We’ll hire another 10 to 15 once that restaurant opens,” she said.
Crew members can expect to earn about $16 to $18 per hour, while those hired for management positions will earn more.
The Grass Valley Wendy’s will be open for business between 10 a.m. and 1 a.m, seven days a week, Melin said. There will be a drive-thru window with the same hours — an operation that was especially successful during the pandemic when in-person service of dining rooms for some restaurants was limited or closed and provided takeout or delivery service only.
The Grass Valley site is at the former location of Paulette’s Country Kitchen, open for more than 30 years until it closed in March 2021. Paulette’s was demolished in August to make way for the new Wendy’s.
“We go more for small towns than big towns, so that’s what were doing,” Melin said. “We’re a family franchise, not corporate, and have 23 restaurants in the Bay Area and surrounding, smaller towns.”
William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com
