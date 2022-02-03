Almost ready: Hospice of the Foothills set to open new, larger Gift and Thrift store

Hospice Gift and Thrift store manager Larry Irwin shows off the electronic and appliance section of the new location set to open at 840 E. Main St. in Grass Valley in the coming weeks. The store combines the inventory of both Grass Valley and Nevada City locations in a 11,500-square-foot area.

Photo: Elias Funez

Employees and volunteers from both Grass Valley and Nevada City Hospice of the Foothills Gift and Thrift stores have been busy working behind the scenes to combine their efforts into opening a larger and more centralized space at 840 E. Main St. in Grass Valley.

The new location is stocked full of products and set to open by the middle of the month, providing 11,500 square feet of shopping space — nearly double the size of the former Nevada City store.

“The building has served us incredibly well for many years,” Hospice of the Foothills Executive Director Viv Tipton said of the former Nevada City store.

The Hospice Gift and Thrift store sign still stands in front of the closed Zion Street location in Nevada City. The employees, volunteers, and store inventory have moved to the new Grass Valley location set to open soon at 840 E. Main St.

Photo: Elias Funez

A note taped to the inside of the door states an apology to patrons for the closure of the Zion Street location, and advised that storm damage to the building played a factor in them closing sooner than planned.

“Prior to the storm we had made the decision to consolidate, to bring the family together,” Tipton said, adding that they had planned to stay through the end of December.

But the financial sense made by consolidating the two locations and reducing overhead costs was the underlying decision behind the merger — that and the prime location becoming available in Spring Hill Village.

Customer service specialist Sam Schaefer helps organize the library at the new Grass Valley Hospice Gift and Thrift store.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Our goal is really to generate that income to help families that are in hospice care,” Tipton said.

“So we really had to jump on it.”

Located where the former Bread and Roses Thrift Store and Nevada County offices once sat, the new space — featuring a wide open furniture gallery surrounded by multiple rooms to shop through — is just waiting final approvals from the city of Grass Valley before the mid-February grand opening date will be announced.

The new Hospice of the Foothills Gift and Thrift store location is set to open in a few weeks.

Photo: Elias Funez

“What we’re really hoping is that folks will head over that little bit of a hill,” Tipton said. “It was sad to leave Nevada City, if we hadn’t found the large space then we probably wouldn’t have left.”

READY TO OPEN

Workers at the new Grass Valley location are excited to open the store.

“They’ve really put their heart and soul into designing and building the new store,” Tipton said.

“It’ll be an adventure,” Grass Valley store manager Larry Irwin said of the new location. “This one will have a lot of selection. Stuff from Grass Valley and Nevada City. We’re going to get the cool stuff here, definitely a selection.”

Hospice Gift and Thift assistant manager Mike Yaroch shows off the central furniture gallery at the new Grass Valley location set to open by mid-month.

Photo: Elias Funez

Almost every square foot of wall space is covered in framed art for sale that Irwin calls the “Art Gallery”.

There will be children’s toys, kids clothing, linens, hardware, electrical, sporting goods, housewares, furniture, art, books, music, men and women’s clothing, crafts, gardening, jewelry and vintage collectibles, among other items.

People still wanting to donate items or shop can still do so at the Penn Valley Gift and Thrift location at 17440 Penn Valley Drive, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with donations accepted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

