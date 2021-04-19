Almost quarter of county residents immunized

Nevada County has administered 62,447 vaccine doses as of Monday, providing immunization to almost a quarter of county residents.

Of those, 34,060 were Pfizer vaccines, 26,734 doses were Moderna, and 1,653 were Johnson & Johnson, the latter of which requires only one shot and is currently suspended by federal authorities.

According to county Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe, 23,355 residents — almost a quarter of the county’s population — are fully vaccinated and 25,095 residents are partially vaccinated.

Sixty-five vaccines have been given to those between the ages of zero to 17; 4,718 vaccines to those between 18 and 49; 4,426 vaccines to those between 50-64; and 14,146 vaccines to those 65-plus, the state COVID-19 website states.

Wolfe said 59,567 residents have not been vaccinated at all.

Officials from Nevada County’s Department of Public Health encouraged residents to sign up for MyTurn to receive notification of vaccine eligibility and open appointments. Visit myturn.ca.gov or call 1-833-422-4255 to register.

“When we say that the virus is ‘widespread’ in our community, we mean just that: it’s everywhere. We’re seeing it in schools, workplaces, social settings, and businesses,” said Nevada County Public Health Director Jill Blake in a press release last week. “The virus continues to be transmitted through unmasked gatherings, whether that’s in a restaurant, a bar, a workplace, or a private home.”

Dr. Glennah Trochet said the region is regressing in California’s COVID-19 tier system because of residents’ “lack of adherence to precautions.”

Despite the county’s possible regression in the tier system, Nevada County’s Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellermann said his office hopes to have enough people immunized to open the region up by June 15.

Nevada County Public Health Director Blake said she hopes the end of the COVID-19 saga is near, but said the trends in the virus’ spread are inconsistent.

“There have been so many chapters, week to week, month to month, things change so quickly and so dramatically,“ Blake said.

Blake said she feels encouraged by a booked schedule countywide at vaccine distribution centers.

