Almost in the mail: Elections office preps for midterms

Ballots for mail-in voting will be sent out on Monday to all registered Nevada County voters.

“If voters want to cast a ballot in person before our vote centers open, they may come to the Rood Center during normal business hours to vote,” said Natalia Adona, assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.

The June 7 election will decide several local races, including auditor-controller, assessor, the District 4 seat on the Board of Supervisors and two seats on the Nevada City Council. It will also determine which candidates make it to the November general election in races including state Assembly District 1 and the new Congressional District 3.

Vote centers, which took the place of precincts, will start to open on May 28. More will open June 4, with all being open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 7, election day.

The first vote centers to open are at the Eric Rood Administration Center, in the Providence Mine Conference Room, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City; and at Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee. The centers will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 28 to June 6, and also on election day.

More vote centers will open on June 4 with the same operating hours.

They include the Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St.; Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St.; and the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, all in Grass Valley.

Additionally, centers that will open June 4 include the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 East Hacienda Drive, South County; Western Gateway Park, 18560 Penn Valley Drive, Penn Valley; and the Truckee Donner Public Utility District, 11570 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

The North San Juan Community Center, 29190 Highway 49, in North San Juan, will open on June 7 only. All vote centers will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

Voters can also drop off their ballots at one of several spots across the county.

“They will be available starting May 10 going through election day,” Adona said.

Voters who vote by mail or use a drop box should sign the return envelope, and seal their voted ballot in that envelope.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com