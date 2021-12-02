Almost done: Construction of Wendy’s estimated to finish next month
The construction of a Wendy’s restaurant with a drive-thru at 875 Sutton Way in Grass Valley is expected to be completed in early January, Holt Construction superintendent and project manager Karsen Dooley said Wednesday.
While the company had estimated earlier this year that the building would be completed and turned over to Wendy’s by this month, according to Dooley, a delay to next month is expected due to potential rain and snow this time of year.
The construction process has gone smoothly so far, she said, and has followed a typical timeline for this type of project.
The site is the former location of Paulette’s Country Kitchen, which closed its doors in March. Following the complete demolition of that building in the summer, the addition of a Wendy’s building and drive-thru has involved moving underground utilities as well as a complete rebuild, said Dooley.
According to Grass Valley city staff reports, which recommended in February that the city’s Planning Commission approve the project, the Wendy’s restaurant with a drive-thru was planned to be approximately 2,366 square feet.
Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com
