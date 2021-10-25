Almost 2 1/2 inches fall at Donner Summit

Forecasters say the heavy amounts of rain and snow that pummeled eastern Nevada County this weekend will likely put an end to fire season.

Donner Summit and Soda Springs had 29 inches of snow as of 9 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said. Kingvale had 14 inches by the same time.

Over the weekend Donner Summit and Soda Springs received anywhere from 6 to 9 inches of rain.

In addition to dampening fire season, the rain and snow also helped the area’s water levels.

There’s a 10% chance of rain or snow for the Lake Tahoe region tonight, with southwest winds ranging from 15 to 30 mph. The rest of the week is expected to be dry, with snow melting at lower elevations while possibly remaining at higher spots, depending on the next snowfall.





Today will see highs in the mid 30s, Wednesday will likely reach 49, while low 40s are expected for Thursday and Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be dry with a high of 50.

Closed periodically throughout the weekend, Interstate 80 was open Monday morning.

On Sunday a big rig crashed into a center divide wall in Floriston, near Exit 199. One of the saddle tanks caught fire as a result, though there were no injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Elizabeth White is a staff writer for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union