On Sunday, Nevada City police officers arrested Bo Nunn, 36, wanted for 10 counts of child molestation.
He was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility for his outstanding $2 million dollar warrant for 10 counts of child molestation out of the Redding Police Department, as well as a $100,000 warrant for felony domestic violence and probation violation out of Shasta County.
Nunn’s bail was set at $10,000.
At around 5:15 p.m. Nevada City’s Officer Nick Kendrick was patrolling Zion St. when Nunn’s vehicle was seen driving with an expired registration, according to reports from the Nevada City Police Department.
Officer Kendrick conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and quickly detained Nunn, who initially provided false identification.
During the traffic stop Nunn was found to be on Shasta County’s Most Wanted list for child molestation.
Nunn had allegedly molested several children over a seven year period according to Shasta County Secret Witness; Nunn also frequently raped and sodomized his girlfriend the report stated in March 2021.