In September of 2017, local youth Imani Walker was minding his own business, casually strolling down Mill Street in Grass Valley, when some intimidating characters pulled along side him in their vehicle, hurling racial slurs.
Instead of relenting, Walker’s dad Jamal inadvertently held what was to be a show of solidarity among the community; over 1,000 people ended up attending what would come to be known as the Love Walk. It started with a Facebook post from the father, and people showed up in droves.
This year will mark the third Love Walk, taking place August 27 in downtown Grass Valley. For the event, Creating Communities Beyond Bias (CCBB) has partnered with the Grass Valley Downtown Foundation to offer a day of reflection, community involvement, and, of course, fun.
“I grew up here in Nevada County,” said Kristine Alcamo, a producer of this year’s Love Walk. “I think we moved here in 1979. So I’ve been here for a while. CCBB actually did a second one and now this is the third one. The first one was a spontaneous event that took place. We are going to try and make this a yearly event.
“We decided to get together for this particular event and make it a bit bigger than it was previously. All the shops are going to be out with pop-up tents, and (the foundation) running through their new program, Local For Locals. This particular event will be more of a cultural exchange, so this is going to be exciting.”
Since the initial incident, Jamal Walker has taken on a new role with Grass Valley Police Department, so Bill Drake—who co-founded Creating Communities Beyond Bias—and his team have helped oversee planning duties, with Alcamo helping seek talent and entertainment for the event. Walker is, of course, a presence in the planning as well as the inspiration for the event.
“Our role is putting together the entertainment, primarily, and the workshops, and also the opening event which Shelly Covert will do a blessing of the Nisenan people, we will have the mayor there,” Drake said. “Jamal is part of our committee on this but of course it so relates to his family experience and his son, Imani. We’re putting those components together which is part of the city’s Locals For Locals thing. Technically it’s their event. We are bringing key components and we wanted to do those components to help them be what we thought Love Walk should be.”
Love Walk will be held in conjunction with the Grass Valley Downtown Foundation. Executive Manager of the foundation, Robin Galvan-Davies, said the revived foundation will honor Love Walk as its first event.
“It’s an expression of gratitude and welcome,” said Galvan-Davies. “It’s celebrating this incredible community in which we live. The hearts of our community are so large and the Love Walk started in relation to an unfortunate incident. We aren’t hateful. We love and embrace and are tolerant of each other. Our community is built on ethnic contributions. It’s all about gathering and joy; joy and love and celebrating our community and cultural heritage.”
Though they really wish the need for such a demonstration was unnecessary, Drake and his team at CCBB said they see the event as a celebration, not a solemn marking of an incident so filled with hate.
“We intentionally have the word ‘bias’ in our name—CCBB—not just racism but all kinds of bias,” said Drake. “It would certainly be nice if the world was suddenly bias-free but we would still have celebrations like this. It is celebrating community, and honoring our differences and our sameness, coming together to celebrate our common humanity.”
“I am glad people are out there, but it’s also interesting how people personalize it to what their particular spear is,” said Alcamo. “Obviously what Jamal tried to do in his original message was, we’re supposed to be better than this, right? That’s what we tout, that’s what we say, but that’s not necessarily what we do. Until we all learn to maybe be curious and ask questions, to suspend judgment for a minute and just look at a bunch of the good that’s out there.”
More formally planned than in years past, Love Walk 2023 will feature a variety of entertainment and activities, making the event an almost all-day celebration.
“The walk begins at 10:00 a.m. and then the event itself runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ,” said Alcamo. “Basically we are walking around the block, so there is a walk involved. So that will be happening and obviously we’ll have our blessings, people are going to talk. We will walk and then come back and begin to just have a really good day.
“We have two bands. One of them is Duniya, which is a west African band, and I guess some of the people in that band, some are local, some are not. And then we also have Boco Do Rio, which is a Brazilian (group). And then we’ll have Aztec fan dancers, some local street dancers, Chinese fan dancers, some hip-hop…a little of everything. It’s going to be fun.”
Festivities aside, Drake said the purpose of Creating Communities Beyond Bias is to honor and respect your fellow humans.
“The focus of Creating Communities Beyond Bias has always been the positive and bringing community together,” he said. “That’s always been our focus. So it’s definitely something we see as bringing the community together and supporting all factions of the community while also providing multicultural entertainment, and creating a positive experience for everybody.”
Love Walk will take place August 27 in downtown Grass Valley, beginning at 10:00 a.m. For more information please visit downtowngrassvalley.com.