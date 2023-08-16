Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com |

During the first, impromptu Love Walk, folks marched down Mill Street. The march was organized after local youth Imani Walker was singled out for his race as he was walking down the street. This year will mark the third Love Walk.

In September of 2017, local youth Imani Walker was minding his own business, casually strolling down Mill Street in Grass Valley, when some intimidating characters pulled along side him in their vehicle, hurling racial slurs.

Instead of relenting, Walker’s dad Jamal inadvertently held what was to be a show of solidarity among the community; over 1,000 people ended up attending what would come to be known as the Love Walk. It started with a Facebook post from the father, and people showed up in droves.

