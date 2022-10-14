All Vets Stand Down continues today
Veterans offered breakfast, lunch, services, at Fairgrounds event
Servicemen and women who have served in any branch of the armed forces, have another opportunity to take advantage of the food, fellowship, and free services being offered to them during the annual All Veterans Stand Down event, which continues today at the Nevada County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A hot breakfast will be served starting at about 8:30 a.m. and lunch is slated to be served at about 11:30 a.m.
Today’s lunch will feature the American Legion Post 130s John Abas, who will be serving tri-tip.
“The purpose of the event is to get the vets together,” All Veterans Stand Down organizing volunteer Melise Munroe said.
Munroe is a 15 year volunteer of All Vets Stand Down and pointed out that those in attendance were sitting and mingling with each other.
“During Covid they were locked up and didn’t get to see anybody.
Munroe is the wife of a Vietnam veteran who says he experienced “demons” during his time serving and swears by the healing effects that the first All Veterans Stand Down event had on him.
“Someone recognized that he was going through something and got him on the program,” Munroe said.
“If he didn’t get involved in All Veterans Stand Down I don’t know what would have happened.
Aside from the music, food, and camaraderie, representatives from the Employment Development Department, Department of Veterans Affairs Oakland Regional Office, FREED Center, and many others will be on hand to assist with their fields of expertise.
Attendees can also get free flu and Covid shots, as well as canned goods from the food bank.
The Daughters of the American Revolution will be providing coffee and treats while Lazy Dog will provide ice cream.
