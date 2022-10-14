All Vets Stand Down continues today

All Veterans Stand Down volunteer Betty Pearson helps a vet pick out some new clothes during Friday morning’s event held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The clothes and a handful of other services, are offered for free to area vets.

Photo: Elias Funez

Servicemen and women who have served in any branch of the armed forces, have another opportunity to take advantage of the food, fellowship, and free services being offered to them during the annual All Veterans Stand Down event, which continues today at the Nevada County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A hot breakfast will be served starting at about 8:30 a.m. and lunch is slated to be served at about 11:30 a.m.

A large electric golf cart donated by Lake Wildwood, helps transport veterans and their families from the parking lot to the All Veterans Stand Down event at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Friday. The event continues today.

Photo: Elias Funez

Today’s lunch will feature the American Legion Post 130s John Abas, who will be serving tri-tip.

“The purpose of the event is to get the vets together,” All Veterans Stand Down organizing volunteer Melise Munroe said.

Munroe is a 15 year volunteer of All Vets Stand Down and pointed out that those in attendance were sitting and mingling with each other.

George Magliocca, 98, and his youngest daughter Charlene Lorenz, enjoy some time listening to the live music played Friday at the All Veterans Stand Down event at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Magliocca stormed the beaches of Normandy during D-Day in 1944.

Photo: Elias Funez

“During Covid they were locked up and didn’t get to see anybody.

Munroe is the wife of a Vietnam veteran who says he experienced “demons” during his time serving and swears by the healing effects that the first All Veterans Stand Down event had on him.

“Someone recognized that he was going through something and got him on the program,” Munroe said.

Area veterans enjoy chatting with one another on the picnic benches during this year’s All Veterans Stand Down event.

Photo: Elias Funez

“If he didn’t get involved in All Veterans Stand Down I don’t know what would have happened.

Aside from the music, food, and camaraderie, representatives from the Employment Development Department, Department of Veterans Affairs Oakland Regional Office, FREED Center, and many others will be on hand to assist with their fields of expertise.

Attendees can also get free flu and Covid shots, as well as canned goods from the food bank.

The Daughters of the American Revolution will be providing coffee and treats while Lazy Dog will provide ice cream.

Folks check out the dozens of area service providers available during the All Vets Stand Down at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Photo: Elias Funez

