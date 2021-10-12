All Veterans Stand Down to hold drive-thru outreach Friday

Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down’s annual outreach event will be held in a modified format this year, according to Melise Munroe, the group’s treasurer.

The drive-thru event is planned for the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 255 S. Auburn St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Reservations can be made by calling 530-278-5343.

The All Veterans Stand Down outreach event, which the local organization has held since 1999, was canceled last year due to COVID-19, according to Munroe. In past years, it has been held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Munroe said the organization faced a difficult decision in planning for this year’s event, ultimately deciding to use a drive-thru format, as they have for several lunch events for veterans during the pandemic. She said the decision was made with the safety of both attendees and organizers in mind.

Other changes made this year is that it will span one day rather than two, said Munroe, and that it will be held at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building’s parking lot, which the organization will be able to use without cost.





A variety of providers will be at the event Friday, including some Nevada County agencies — Social Services, Behavioral Health, Adult Services, and Public Health, according to a list provided by Munroe.

Munroe said both flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines will be available.

PARTICIPANTS

Also on the list are military and veteran-specific groups, including VOA Veteran Services, VSO, Gold Country Detachment No. 885, Marine Corps League, Welcome Home Vets, Inc., Veterans of Foreign Wars, Wreaths Across America, and California National Guard Family Programs.

Adding to the festive environment, according to Munroe, the Roamin’ Angels will be bringing a couple of their cars; local members of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, and Daughters of the American Revolution will be there, some passing out cookies and fruit; and Lazy Dog will be scooping ice cream. Musical acts are also scheduled to play between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., she said.

Other providers who will be present are FREED, Hospice of the Foothills, Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, Legal Services of Northern California, AirMedCareNetwork, Alliance for Workforce Development, and Alcoholics Anonymous of Nevada County, in addition to a mobile vet clinic.

Additionally, free lunches will be served at the event. Munroe said the meal Friday will include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, and gravy, with pineapple upside-down cake.

Munroe, whose husband is a Vietnam veteran, has been involved with All Veterans Stand Down for over a decade. From past monthly dinners held by the American Legion Auxiliary to the reunions that took place at the first drive-thru lunch event during the pandemic, she said this kind of event encourages camaraderie among local veterans.

On Friday’s planned event, she said, “There’s a real bond between veterans, so I know that it’s an event that’s important to them.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com