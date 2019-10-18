All Veterans Stand Down continues at Nevada County Fairgrounds today

Clothes, flu shots, haircuts and food are just some of the many services that members of All Veterans Stand Down have helped bring under one roof to benefit those who served for the United States in their armed services branches.

The event, which is free to veterans and their families, continues today at the Nevada County Fairgrounds from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Veterans are asked to bring their veteran identification cards. Those who don’t have one will be helped to attain one during check in.