All the world’s a stage: Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra nears 30th birthday

Two women, drawn to Nevada County for different reasons from the Bay Area, helped make the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra what it is today.

Lisa Moon, CATS’ artistic director, and Jeannie Wood, the group’s executive director, started the theater group almost 30 years ago. However, their paths to Nevada County began years before.

The Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra performed “The Joy Luck Club” at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City from April 21 to May 14. Lisa Moon, CATS’ artistic director, played three roles. Jeannie Wood is the group’s executive director.

Moon was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to an American-born father and a mother from China. Her father was Harvard educated and her mother came from a wealthy family. After her father had trouble finding employment in the East, they moved to San Francisco.

Education was a priority and Moon’s father pressed her to study science. She said that, like a “good little Chinese girl, I took physics instead of art.”

When her father wanted her to go to large, state university, she was overwhelmed by the mass of people at the busy campus entrance. Instead she enrolled in the smaller University of San Francisco. After two years Moon was accepted into UC’s doctor of optometry program. She worked on both her undergrad degree concurrently with her doctoral studies. Her eight-year program was completed in six.

MOVE TO NEVADA COUNTY

Jerry Chan, a Grass Valley native, was also in the program. He and Moon dated and began a life-long romance. Chan was obligated to serve time in the Navy. Once his service was over, they married. They wanted an optometry practice in the Bay Area, but they couldn’t find a suitable opportunity. Chan convinced his wife to move to Nevada County, a big move for her but for him a homecoming.

They both tell the story of his effort to show off the county. He took her to the dump on McCourtney Road. As she passed the horse ranches on the drive, she decided she could live here.

They found a small optometry practice to buy and began building their practice. Soon their family grew with the arrival of two daughters.

Children led to activities, including dance classes for the girls, Tiffany and Allison, as well as ballet. Nelda Honey owned the dance studio and also had a theater company, Gold Country Productions. It was there that Moon got the acting bug. Chan followed. When the company produced “Flower Drum Song,” both husband and wife performed. A new cast member Jeannie Wood also joined the cast.

JEANNIE’S STORY

Wood, too, came from San Francisco. The family name was Wong. Her parents were Chinese immigrants. They lived in Chinatown and owned a fortune cookie bakery. The work was hard, with long hours for parents and children seven days a week. There was no time for social life, just work.

Growing up in a Cantonese-speaking family was a handicap in school and when the kids started school they did not know English. Wood made it to college, eventually earning a teaching credential. She started to teach English as a second language. The program lost its funding and after several moves she was hired as a legal assistant. She thought at the time, under different circumstances, she might have become an attorney.

It was the 1970s and Wood was on a path of self-discovery. She enrolled in many of the popular programs of that time. She married in 1980 and had a daughter, Kim. She and her family moved to Nevada County in 1987, and participated as a family in her early days of community theater. When Wood heard that Honey’s theater group was casting for “Flower Drum Song,” a favorite musical, she auditioned and got the part.

THE BIRTH OF CATS

It was while rehearsing and performing in “Flower Drum Song” that Moon and Wood began their friendship. In 1994, the pair and some other friends decided to form their own community theater focused on Asian-themed productions as well as cultural events. That was the birth of CATS, Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra, a name suggested by Moon’s daughter, Allison. Moon became the artistic director and Wood assumed the role of executive director. Their skills and interests complemented each other. The first production, “Tea,” was in 1996, followed by new productions every year selected by Moon.

Tragedy struck in 2016 when Moon suffered a major stroke while attending the county fair. Her medical training enabled her to tell the doctors what was happening and she was rushed into surgery with slightly better than a 10% chance of surviving. She emerged from surgery with her mind and speech intact, but requiring many months of rehabilitation. She lost 25% of her sight in both eyes, and couldn’t walk, but her mind still worked and she could give directions for the next production, “White Snake,” in 2017.

Other productions followed, and Moon did not see any parts for herself, saying she was still in recovery. By 2019, CATS was planning Amy Tan’s “The Joy Luck Club” and Moon decided to play one of the mothers. She was startled when she first read the script — her character would die of a stroke.

Scheduled for performance in spring 2020, the production was halted by the pandemic and ultimately delayed until 2022. By the time the curtain went up in late April, Moon had three parts to memorize.

Two women with vastly different stories combined their talents, along with volunteers, actors and supporters, to enrich the county’s culture and share their Asian heritage.

Don W. Scoble is a long-time resident of Nevada City