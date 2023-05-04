Tucked into a hillside far from any urban noise or light pollution, there lies the garden of Crystal Hermitage, a place of “peace, mediation, and beauty.”
What has become known to many locals as the “Ananda Tulip Garden,” Crystal Hermitage is once again inviting guests to view the over 19,537 blossoms, representing 107 different varieties of tulips.
And it doesn’t end there. Everywhere you look in the garden, there is something to see. An impressive collection of Japanese maple dot the premises, dogwood blooms are popping open, pansies offer a charming fill-in, lilac and camellia bushes reach optimum heights, and an enormous cherry tree covers a large area where revelers can take in the sweeping views.
“We contract with local nurseries to grow 6,000 to 9,000 pansies and forget-me-not flowers which are part of the interplantings that create that beautiful canvas,” said Mai Lee, Marketing Manager for Crystal Hermitage Gardens.
“We start designing 2024 in June, order bulbs, and plant in October to February,” Lee said. “There are 25 green team volunteers that assist the gardeners and we have Ananda Community work days. During the month of April to May it’s all hands on deck for volunteers. Over 200 members give their time for us to provide this community outreach project.”
“This is actually really nice timing because we extended the gardens an extra week for Mother’s Day and because we got such a late start people were waiting and waiting, so this is a nice reminder for people that the gardens are really just happening,” said Lalita Motyka, the General Manager of the gardens.
Not just Mother’s Day was a factor in the decision to remain open a week longer than they normally would. As could be predicted, the February and March storms made it more difficult to maintain the gardens, but ultimately the blooms seem to be thriving, in part to the chilly and wet weather.
“Yeah we had three feet of snow for about three weeks,” Motyka said.
“My wife (Nancy) is off in town today but she is the one that does the coordinating of all the colors,” Gardener Kerry Mair said. “The gardens started in the early ‘70s but it was nothing then; nothing to speak of. And then in later years when Lalita and I had been working here for quite some time, over time the gardens became prettier and prettier. The founder of our community loved gardens but he would never have a garden he wouldn’t want to invite people to so it became more of a public thing.”
Gardener Balarama Betts has been on the property for decades, and said one of the most asked questions is what happens when the great bloom is over.
“People always wonder what is going to happen after the tour, and you can see the azaleas are starting to come in,” said Betts. “There’s always something coming into bloom so it’s never boring. Every day it changes so we have people who come multiple times. We see it every day but in a week you go, wow! It continues to wow us. Drink it in with your eyes.”
The garden’s size is between two and three acres but the Ananda property is 700-800 acres. In addition to offering grand views of the neighboring forests, the raging Middle Fork of the Yuba River can be heard—and partially seen—from the Crystal Hermitage gardens.
The grounds also feature the Crystal Hermitage Chapel, inspired by the Porziuncola of St. Francis of Assisi. The chapel boasts multiple stained glass windows, all representing a different element of nature (think stars and trees, birds and streams, and mountains) and is placed just off the Colonnade, a terrace covered by an explosive wisteria.
“It’s like something out of a fairy garden,” said Mair.
The roots of the Crystal Hermitage Gardens lie in the teachings of Ananda Village, and the space is used as a sanctuary for daily prayer, meditation, and devotion. The “dome” also known as Moksha Mandir is the final resting place of Swami Kriyananda, founder of Ananda. One is welcome to meditate or just take a moment of peace in the dome.
“We would like people to know that the gardens are still really beautiful and we would love for them to come and visit,” Motyka said. “We will be open until Mother’s Day. We must have 18,000 tulips still blooming. Everything is in full bloom and it is quite beautiful. People are really happy.”
Said Mair: “All the beauty, peace, and joy, and serenity can all be yours.”
Crystal Hermitage Gardens are open every day from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through May 14. Tickets, information, and directions are available online through crystalhermitage.org.
Prospective guests are encouraged to call 530-478-7587 or email hermitage@ananda.org with any additional questions. Pets are not allowed in the gardens, nor are picnics.