‘All that we’ve accomplished’: Nevada County Fairgrounds CEO resigns, effective Sept. 10

“I want to make sure that things get wrapped up here, and leave everything in a good place,” said Nevada County Fairgrounds CEO Patrick Eidman, whose resignation was announced Thursday.

According to an announcement by the Nevada County Fairgrounds, Eidman’s resignation is effective Sept. 10.

Describing the decision as a difficult one, Eidman said Thursday that he was leaving the position in order to take on a new job opportunity in Colorado.

Eidman was named CEO of the fairgrounds by its Board of Directors in December 2018, following several months as acting CEO, and over a year as deputy manager before that, according to a 2018 fairgrounds news release .

“I am enormously proud of our fairgrounds team and all that we’ve accomplished during my time as CEO,” said Eidman in the fairgrounds’ announcement Thursday.

Among these accomplishments, Eidman continued, was the “record setting” 2019 Nevada County Fair, followed by the fairgrounds adapting to the pandemic’s challenges and serving as an evacuation center amid multiple local emergencies — in addition to holding the 2021 Nevada County Fair earlier this month.

In the fairgrounds’ announcement Thursday, Board President Andrew Trygg said it’s been a pleasure working with Eidman during the last four years.

“Patrick was faced with many difficult decisions throughout the pandemic and always had the long-term viability and success of the fairgrounds in mind,” said Trygg. “We will miss Patrick’s leadership, but wish him all the best in his new endeavor.”

The fairgrounds Board of Directors will begin searching for Eidman’s successor, the announcement states.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com