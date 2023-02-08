Influential foothills bandleader Saul Rayo passed on May 16, 2022. Nevada City LIVE! will host a Tribute to the Music of Saul Rayo featuring members of his 9-piece original world music band, and guest players, performing Saul’s songs. Musical directors are Elena Rayo and Thomas Schuebel.
Saul Rayo has been described as lovable, charismatic, talented, creative, innovative, comical, a showman and an activist. Known as a musician and songwriter, Rayo performed in the foothills with his 12-piece band, Cocina del Mundo, and later with his five-piece band, The Rayos. His collaborations include tribute shows to John Lennon, George Harrison, Van Morrison, Joe Cocker, and Paul Simon.