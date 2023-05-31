Staff Writer
Chances are if you’ve ever received a parking ticket in downtown Nevada City, you probably weren’t inclined to talk to the town’s one-man Parking Enforcement department. However if you did, you just might get to know Tim Brown a little better and discover he is not the cranky meter-reader some might think.
“I think I started around 2010 as a volunteer,” Brown said. “We had volunteers here at the time. So basically I would volunteer two or three days a week and eventually positions became open in community service.”
At the time of his successful application, there were three people in parking—one of them left, and then one got laid off over COVID, leaving Brown to take on all parking duties.
“The thing is it’s a small town and the best way to do the parking is to know the people and know their cars and where they work and what they’re doing,” he explained. “I’m really friendly. I will go in and tell people ‘hey I am going to write you a ticket.’ I still do what I need to do but there’s a friendly approach and that’s why I am liked around the town. People know me, I know their first names. So it’s really convenient that way. It’s more of a hometown feel that way, instead of being really strict about things.
“I deal with a lot of things (like) people’s personalities, so the one thing basically is that you’ve got to have a sense of humor about things. We take everything with a grain of salt; people yell and scream at you and you have to let it just bounce off.
Brown said most of the infractions he sights are run-of-the-mill, from cars being parked in red zones to those parked in a crosswalk. Common in the downtown area also is the number of people who park for a few minutes in the red zone to grab a cup of coffee.
“I am really lenient. I have heard just about every excuse you can imagine. Usually if I get the same more than once it will be like, I’m pretty much like, I heard that one last time. But I’m really fair. I’m stern but I’m fair.”
There is no presence of credit or debit card meters, which presents its own challenges.
“One thing about Nevada City is that we are still accepting coins. A lot of tourists and people we get coming here don’t realize we’re not using credit card systems. And it’s not because we don’t want, it’s because we have a problem with the internet around here. I don’t get cell reception in some places. So that would be an issue.
“A second way I check is I’ll put my hand on the hood and see how hot the engine is. So I know if it’s really warm maybe they are going to get change to put money in the meters.”
Brown added that the city has been especially watchful to see that vehicles’ wheels are curbed properly. With such hilly streets, he said, it isn’t unheard of for a car to roll down the hill. It’s all in the name of safety.
“On some occasions I will go around and warn the restaurants before I write a single citation. It gives you that feel that the police department is there for you; they’re not just there to fine you for something. It’s a great department; this is a wonderful place to work. Nevada City’s Police Department is fantastic. Public Works is fantastic, so I want to give everyone the feeling that they can approach me if there’s something wrong besides parking. I can assist them the best I can. That’s that friendly approach—and they want to come back. A lot of towns don’t have that.”
A dedicated member of the community, Brown works five days a week and is active with the Masons and the Odd Fellows. He considers himself a history buff and through his time in the city, has extensive knowledge of the buildings and features that make up the quaint town.
“I love people,” he said. “I love socializing with people. If I didn’t have that and just gave out tickets it probably wouldn’t be a great job. Right now I am walking basically seven to eight miles a day.”
Even during this winter’s heavy snow, Brown could still be found at work in Nevada City shoveling snow from the sidewalks.
“All parking people aren’t bad. We get a bad reputation. We’re really friendly; all you have to do is ask us a question and we’ll work with you. It’s a fun town. It’s changing. But like I said; it’s the human approach. Treat everybody with dignity and respect and you’ll get it back.”