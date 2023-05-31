Tim Brown parking enforcement

Tim Brown of Nevada City Parking Enforcement doesn’t want people to believe the reputation many in his profession have created. He said he’s a nice guy and has developed friendly relationships with downtown merchants and visitors in his 13 years with the police department.

 Jennifer Nobles/jnobles@theunion.com

Staff Writer

Chances are if you’ve ever received a parking ticket in downtown Nevada City, you probably weren’t inclined to talk to the town’s one-man Parking Enforcement department. However if you did, you just might get to know Tim Brown a little better and discover he is not the cranky meter-reader some might think.

Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.