All NJUHSD schools in session today, Jan. 3

A letter from Assistant Superintendent of Nevada Joint Union High School District Dan Frisella:

“Good Evening NJUHSD Family,

We hope you are all doing well considering the past week of snow and power outages, and that you’ve found a way to take care of your friends, loved ones, and neighbors. We are calling to let you know that all district schools are with power, water and heat, and all schools will be in session (today), Monday, January 3rd. Please be advised, however, that several bus routes are still impacted by the events of the past week. Specifically, routes 31, 32, 26, and 40 have impacted bus stops (please see further details below). We understand that households may still be experiencing power outages and/or challenging road conditions. Please exercise caution when getting your student to school. If you cannot safely get your student to school, please be in communication with the attendance office to make them aware.

We look forward to serving your students tomorrow, Thank you.

Route 31 will not be able to access the following stops:





Stinson Dr

Regan Way

Regan Way & Francis Dr

Francis & Alta Sierra Dr

Route 32 will be running late as it needs to reroute as Wolf Creek is not accessible.

Route 36 will not be able to access the following stops:

Orzalli Rd

Peardale bus shed

Route 40 will not be able to access:

East Dr

West Dr

Adams & Squirrel Creek

12582 Squirrel Creek

Thanks again,

Dan Frisella, Assistant Superintendent, Nevada Joint Union High School District