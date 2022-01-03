All NJUHSD schools in session today, Jan. 3
A letter from Assistant Superintendent of Nevada Joint Union High School District Dan Frisella:
“Good Evening NJUHSD Family,
We hope you are all doing well considering the past week of snow and power outages, and that you’ve found a way to take care of your friends, loved ones, and neighbors. We are calling to let you know that all district schools are with power, water and heat, and all schools will be in session (today), Monday, January 3rd. Please be advised, however, that several bus routes are still impacted by the events of the past week. Specifically, routes 31, 32, 26, and 40 have impacted bus stops (please see further details below). We understand that households may still be experiencing power outages and/or challenging road conditions. Please exercise caution when getting your student to school. If you cannot safely get your student to school, please be in communication with the attendance office to make them aware.
We look forward to serving your students tomorrow, Thank you.
Route 31 will not be able to access the following stops:
Stinson Dr
Regan Way
Regan Way & Francis Dr
Francis & Alta Sierra Dr
Route 32 will be running late as it needs to reroute as Wolf Creek is not accessible.
Route 36 will not be able to access the following stops:
Orzalli Rd
Peardale bus shed
Route 40 will not be able to access:
East Dr
West Dr
Adams & Squirrel Creek
12582 Squirrel Creek
Thanks again,
Dan Frisella, Assistant Superintendent, Nevada Joint Union High School District
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
All NJUHSD schools in session today, Jan. 3
A letter from Assistant Superintendent of Nevada Joint Union High School District Dan Frisella: