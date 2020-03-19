All Nevada County public schools to start long distance learning

A release from Scott Lay, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools:

Dear Nevada County Parents, Guardians, Community Members, and Students:

Nevada County educators have been working this week to address new state and federal emergency directives for school closures and guidelines for the implementation of “Distance Learning” strategies that will work for Nevada County schools. With these guidelines now in place, ALL public schools will initiate distance learning next week.

Each district or charter school will have its own unique challenges in terms of how to meet student needs. Therefore, each district’s or charter school’s method of instruction may look slightly different. This is a new and unprecedented approach. As a result, all schools will be reviewing and making adjustments as needed as we move forward. Specific guidelines will be available from each district and charter school.

Nevada County school districts and local education agencies taking this action include:

Chicago Park, Bitney Prep High School, Clear Creek, Forest Charter, Grass Valley, Nevada City School of the Arts, Nevada City, Twin Ridges Home Study, Nevada Joint Union High School, Yuba River Charter, Penn Valley, Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning, Pleasant Ridge, Twin Ridges, Union Hill

Your individual school district(s), charter schools, and/or sites will communicate instructions via email, all-calls, and websites on where and when to access or pick up materials and instructions for distance learning. We anticipate such communication to be issued no later than 5:00 p.m. Friday, March 20. Students, parents and guardians are asked to wait for those instructions and contact their individual school sites for questions or concerns. Arrangements will be made at each school to assist students and families that do not have reliable internet services or electronic devices.

We recognize this countywide directive could result in hardships and challenges for many of our families and students. The safety and well-being of our families, students, volunteers, and staff are our top priority. Actions of this nature are being implemented across the country in order to slow the virus’ spread so as not to overwhelm public health facilities and put our most vulnerable community members at greater risk.

Thank you for your understanding, patience, and cooperation during this worldwide crisis. We will get through this. Our schools and community are strong, resourceful, and resilient.