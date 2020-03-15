All Nevada County libraries temporarily closed through April 12

Beginning March 16, all Nevada County Library locations will be closed to the public through April 12, according to a news release from Nevada County officials.

The closure includes the Grass Valley Library, Madelyn Helling Library, Doris Foley Library, Bear River Library, Penn Valley Library and Truckee Library. This decision is based on prior guidance released by the Department of Public Health and in consideration of our community’s health, the release states.

To summarize the Nevada County Library system has taken the following actions: