All Nevada County libraries temporarily closed through April 12
Beginning March 16, all Nevada County Library locations will be closed to the public through April 12, according to a news release from Nevada County officials.
The closure includes the Grass Valley Library, Madelyn Helling Library, Doris Foley Library, Bear River Library, Penn Valley Library and Truckee Library. This decision is based on prior guidance released by the Department of Public Health and in consideration of our community’s health, the release states.
To summarize the Nevada County Library system has taken the following actions:
- Effective Monday March 16, 2020 all Library locations will be closed through April 12, 2020.
- Effective Monday March 16, 2020 all events scheduled in the Gene Albaugh Community Room are canceled through April 12, 2020.
- During this time all book drops will be closed. All late fees will be waived during this time period and for one month after re-opening to give patrons time to return their items.
- Various programs are being developed into virtual formats and will be announced on the Library website and Facebook page as they become available.
- Staff will post links to activities and information you can access from home.
- The Nevada County Library system has increased cleaning and sanitation in all locations as much as possible.
- Library volunteers will be contacted and asked not to report until after April 12. The availability of Library sites and programming are subject to changing conditions. Thank you for your understanding, patience, and cooperation during this time. We encourage the community to utilize the Library’s many digital resources such as eBooks, databases, and audiobooks available at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library. Please visit the library website, Facebook, and Instagram for updates. For more information on the coronavirus (COVID-19) please visit: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/Coronavirus.
