All hands on deck: Nevada City officials call for support in keeping courthouse location

A lot is riding on the impending decision whether to keep the Nevada County Courthouse at its present location — a decision that ultimately will be decided by the Judicial Council of California.

Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser on Wednesday told the council that a Zoom meeting is set for April 25 at which City Manager Sean Grayson and Sean Metroka, former court executive officer, will bring forward concerns.

Blain Corren, public affairs officer with the judicial council, said that Pella McCormick, director of the Judicial Council Facilities Services office, will attend the April 25 meeting remotely. The judicial council will not make a decision at that meeting. Instead, McCormick will provide an overview of project delivery methods and next steps.

A study on the project is scheduled to be presented to the Project Advisory Committee on April 27.

Currently, there are three possible options for the future of the courthouse in downtown Nevada City.





Grayson said the first is preferred. That leaves the existing outer structure in its current location and remodels the interior.

“Our goal is to support that, but keep it in its current location if at all possible,” Strawser said.

The second choice razes the entire or portion of the building and rebuilds it on site.

The third choice would relocate the courthouse to anther site and build from scratch.

“We’re nearing the point to grade the three options and once that grading is in, it’s important to continue to engage with the (Judicial Council of California),” Grayson said. “Grading is really based on conceptual (notions), what could be. I’ll be there and so will the mayor, but we’d love it if the community gave feedback and overall support.”

The meeting is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 25 online.

Strawser has said it is the judicial council’s aim to come up with a safe and secure working environment for staff.

PUBLIC COMMENT

During phoned in public comments, two advocates — Barbara Degraw and Paul Matson — argued to keep the courthouse where it is. Both are part of the Keep Our Courts Downtown campaign.

Degraw spoke of public outreach.

“We’ve been going around and got over 150 signature so far,” she said. “I got 30 letters of support to keep our courthouse downtown, and we put up over 200 signs.”

Matson, a former Nevada City Council member and mayor, helped distribute lawn signs across town. Matson said the courthouse has been a longtime downtown presence and it provides economic benefit from court clientele to shops nearby. It also is an advantage to the District Attorney, Public Defender and Probation offices, located close by.

One issue that may require moving the courthouse to a new site is the lack of adequate parking.

“Parking can be provided with an existing Washington Street lot, and with some improvements, the 224 Church Street property with all that mining stuff,” said Matson. “So, a parking lot is there. We believe with existing parking we can meet the needs of the modern day court.”

There is a 25-foot setback requirement for security reasons, which could necessitate eliminating the annex building, though the site is highly alterable, Matson said.

“We think this courthouse is incredibly unique, with the school a block away, next to two churches and in the middle of a residential neighborhood and a stone’s throw away from the business district. That could not be replicated if it was to be moved to Highway 49.”

Matson is also assisting with a letter writing campaign to city and county officials.

“I made it clear these letters need to be in the hands of the project advisory group by April 21, so they can be considered for a final report,” he said.

Vice Mayor Douglas Fleming encouraged sustaining the letter writing campaign, especially to office holders such as state Sen. Brian Dahle, whose district includes Nevada County.

