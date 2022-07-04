All evacution orders lifted on Rice’s Fire

All evacuation orders on the Rice’s Fire were lifted as of Monday morning, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department.

Residents returning to their homes who find damage are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 or 1-833-DIAL211 to be connected with a disaster recovery specialist.

“It is important to note that areas damaged by the fire may present unsafe or dangerous conditions,” Nevada County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg said. “Please convey a message of safety when repopulating the area.”

Containment of the fire rose to 65 percent with full containment expected by today, July 5.

Over the weekend, firefighters were able to take advantage of favorable weather conditions allowing for aggressive mop-up of the fire and reinforcement of containment lines utilizing infrared data to seek and extinguish hot spots, according to officials.

Firefighters will continue to ensure that the fire does not cross the Yuba River and remains in Nevada County. They are aiming to keep the fire west of Pleasant Valley Road, south of Sweetland Creek and north of Rice’s Crossing Road.

Resources assigned to the Rice’s Fire totaled 373 firefighters Monday morning, including 65 engines, 14 dozers, and 12 water tenders.

