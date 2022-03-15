All Ears: KVMR broadcasters share their favorite new releases

KVMR’s new monthly music review feature, “All Ears,” showcases fresh music handpicked by your favorite KVMR DJs. This month we’ve got new releases from Hurray for The Riff Raff, Eric Gales, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, and more, as well as new songs in heavy rotation. Check out all the reviews, with links to listen at kvmr.org.

“Life On Earth” is the eighth release for Alynda Segarra, AKA Hurray for the Riff Raff, the Bronx-born artist now based in New Orleans.

Hurray For The Riff Raff – Life On Earth (Nonesuch Records)

Joyce Miller, Midnight Sun, alternate Fridays from noon to 2 p.m.

“Life On Earth” is the eighth release for Alynda Segarra, AKA Hurray for the Riff Raff, the Bronx-born artist now based in New Orleans. The 11 tracks range in scope from the fate of the planet and its inhabitants to a story of individual trauma. There are throbbing ballads (“Wolves”), a spoken-word indictment of the treatment of immigrants (“Precious Cargo”), and anthems layered with a Spector-like wall of sound (“Pointed at the Sun”). “Rhododendron,” with its Patti Smith-like vocal vibe, is the best example of a genre they like to call “nature punk.” “nightqueen” rhymes “escapades” with “esplanade,” and poet/novelist Ocean Vuong shows up in a cameo. The title song is simple and uplifting, the passionate vocal reminding us that even though one’s spirit is “blinded by despair,” beauty can still be found in nature, song and prayer. “Life On Earth” was produced by Brad Cook, known for his work with Waxahatchee, Bon Iver and Kevin Morby.

With his new 32nd album, Elvis Costello returns to working with drummer Pete Thomas, keyboard king Steve Nieve and bassist Davey Faragher, and thankfully they’ve decided to rock like it’s 1978.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If (Capitol Records)

Mark Leviton, Pet Sounds, Monday from 2 to 4 p.m.

With his new 32nd (!) album he returns to working with drummer Pete Thomas, keyboard king Steve Nieve and bassist Davey Faragher, and thankfully EC has decided to rock like it’s 1978. His insistent, spitting vocal on the title track, with Nieve’s block piano chords and garage-band organ, and Thomas’ powerful drum smashing, brings back the sound of the classic This Year’s Model. And the lyrics on the whole album combine the emotional edge and wordplay of his best stuff: “In a hollow of a bed sheet/Or a picture in a frame/I’m vivid as a summer’s day/Then never seen again/Who’ll pay the taxman?/Who’ll place the blame?/Who’ll point into an empty room/And whisper my name?”

My other picks-to-click include “The Death of Magic Thinking” (a New Orleans rhythm meets a voice keening about a love affair gone wrong), “Magnificent Hurt” (another doomed love and a pounding rhythm that’s a randy stepchild of his “Pump It Up”) and “My Most Beautiful Mistake,” which instead of watching the detectives examines “a part-time waitress with a dream of greatness,” warning her “There’s a hand that lingers a little too long/There are lies you will hear, that they’re singing right now/Right here, right here in this song.” Elvis has NOT left the building!

Eric Gale’s latest album hits a new high mark in a career that’s yielded 19 albums in a thirty-plus year span.

Eric Gales – Crown (Provogue)

Steve Cagle, Blues Spectrum, first Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Eric’s latest album hits a new high mark in a career that’s yielded 19 albums in a thirty-plus year span. It opens in “guitar god” mode and gives the virtuoso plenty of space to demonstrate his mind-boggling mastery of the instrument. But the songs are eclectic, well-written and deftly delivered by exceptional musicians in Nashville. The songwriting was collaborative, with credit going in varying combinations to Gales, producers Josh Smith and Joe Bonamassa, Keb Mo, James House and Tom Hambridge. Even though he didn’t write many of the songs, the subject matter is autobiographical and personal for Eric, dealing with addiction, racism, redemption and salvation from true love. “The Storm” opens with Eric asking, “how can you love what I do, but hate who I am?” pondering this perplexing contradiction to a soul melody in the style of vintage Al Green. “Put That Back” is a funky anthem about staying on course in life, with co-writer Keb Mo’s lyrical style easily recognizable. Eric’s wife LaDonna sings lead on a cover of James Brown’s “Take Me As I Am,” and Eric takes a romantic, Latin-flavored turn with the acoustic love song “I Found Her.” This is an engaging, thoughtful and entertaining mix of memorable tunes, and while there’s no shortage of guitar wizardry on this album, it’s the strength of the songs that make it Eric’s masterpiece.

