All branches join Armed Forces Day
The Space Force is coming for the inaugural Grass Valley Armed Forces Day Celebration on May 21, a news release states.
All branches of the military plan to attend what is billed as a family friendly event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. downtown.
Along with the Space Force, the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard will participate with booths, demonstrations, music, awards, fly-overs and a first-ever mini-airshow over Grass Valley.
Representatives will come from military units in Sacramento, Alameda, San Francisco, the Coast Guard station at Lake Tahoe, and Beale Air Force Base.
For more information, visit mynevadacounty.com/3276/Military-Appreciation.
Source: The Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce
