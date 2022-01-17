All are welcome to free community supper
A free, to-go dinner of winter turkey, vegetable soup, cornbread and a special dessert will be served at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 28. Guests can drive-up or walk through to receive meals at the Grass Valley United Methodist Church, 236 S. Church St. in Grass Valley. Face masks and social distancing kindly required. All are welcome and guests are asked to come to the back entrance of the church parking lot. Last Friday Dinners are sponsored by faith-based organizations, businesses and individuals. Menus are subject to change. All are welcome.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
All are welcome to free community supper
A free, to-go dinner of winter turkey, vegetable soup, cornbread and a special dessert will be served at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 28. Guests can drive-up or walk through to receive meals at the Grass…