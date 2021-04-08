 All about the art: Great weather expected for Second Saturday Art Walk | TheUnion.com
All about the art: Great weather expected for Second Saturday Art Walk

Elias Funez
  

People peruse Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley during last month’s Second Saturday Art Walk, where a variety of mini-murals were available for people to take pictures with. Art work from the Live Love Art project was up, as well as art from local artists. This month’s art walk is scheduled for Saturday. Artists wishing to display their work can contact Marni Marshall with the Downtown Grass Valley Association at 530-272-8315.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada County artist Alison Kenyon poses in front of a mural on display along Mill Street in front of LaTeDa with a design by Rose Shulman during last month’s Second Saturday Art Walk. Kenyon and others had artwork of their own on display.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley artist Drew Gawel stands under a pop up tent where his art work was on display during last month’s Second Saturday Art Walk in downtown Grass Valley. Second Saturday Art Walks take place on the second Saturdays of the month around downtown Grass Valley. For more information, including an artists map, visit http://www.downtowngrassvalley.com.
Photo: Elias Funez
Brew Bakers Coffee & Tea House Gallery shows a display from artists such as Robert Lee and Wesley James, with all artwork for sale during March’s Second Saturday Art Walk.
Photo: Elias Funez
Oil painter Sylviane Giacoletto provided a demonstration in front of Art Works Gallery in downtown Grass Valley during last month’s Second Saturday Art Walk.
Photo: Elias Funez

