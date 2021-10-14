 All about alpacas: Sierra Rose Alpacas offers farm tours during yarn crawl | TheUnion.com
All about alpacas: Sierra Rose Alpacas offers farm tours during yarn crawl

News |

Elias Funez
  

Howard Kuhlmann of Sierra Rose Alpacas shows off the selection of hand-dyed and non-dyed all natural alpaca fiber harvested at their Greenhorn Road farm and offered for sale at the recently completed Yarn Barn and Gift Shop. Sierra Rose Alpacas is currently offering free alpaca tours and yarn sales during the Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl today, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.sierrarosealpacas.com.
Photo: Elias Funez
One of the more than 30 alpacas on the Sierra Rose Alpaca farm in rural Grass Valley curiously inspects visitors to its farm during a free tour offered through the weekend.
Photo: Elias Funez
The recently completed Yarn Barn and Gift Shop will be open through this weekend’s free alpaca farm tours as part of the Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fibers from the Sierra Rose Alpacas are harvested and spun into various natural colors of yarn.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Kuhlmanns of Sierra Rose Alpacas produce many different colors of alpaca fibers that showcase the animal’s natural fleece color.
Photo: Elias Funez

