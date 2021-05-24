 All aboard: Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad kiosk dedicated in style | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

All aboard: Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad kiosk dedicated in style

News News |

Elias Funez
  

The first passengers to arrive by rail in Nevada City in over 75 years make their way to the site of the former Nevada City Depot and the current Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Kiosk Saturday morning along Railroad Avenue, where members of the community gathered to officially commemorate the improvements made to Clamper’s Square.
Photo: Elias Funez
The improvements to Clamper’s Square include the informational kiosk, display track and flatbed rail car, as well as new sidewalks. The efforts of all involved were congratulated, including the late Madelyn Helling, who was described as a tireless and passionate advocate for the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad.
Photo: Elias Funez
A young rider is ready to pull away from the station with a ring of the bell.
Photo: Elias Funez
A refurbished plaque set in the 1960s was rededicated earlier this year.
Photo: Elias Funez
People mingle at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad’s kiosk, as they would have at this location in 1876 when the track from Nevada City to Colfax was first dedicated.
Photo: Elias Funez
People board the small narrow gauge rail bus, named the Sarah Kidder, to be the first to arrive at the Nevada City Depot in over 75 years.
Photo: Elias Funez
A gas powered rail bus was shipped in from the nearby Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad to drive along the recently completed display track along Railroad Avenue in Nevada City. City officials and members of NCNGRR hope to connect the display track with the rail road museum someday.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum’s kiosk, meant to resemble the original Nevada City Depot, was dedicated Saturday along the 300 block of Railroad Avenue.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more