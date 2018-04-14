‘Alice’s Adventures’ takes stage 2 p.m. today at Yuba River Charter

Yuba River Charter School’s Class of 2018 on Thursday lifted the curtain on its performance of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” as directed by Kate Haight.

Haight has been the class teacher for the past three years (leading the students through grades 5-8). The performance is her s adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland,” co-directed by eighth-grader, Etta Stewart. “Alice’s Adventures” original songs were written by Yuba River Charter parent Jacob Aginsky. The scenes in “Alice’s Adventures” are inspired by different contemporary eras (swing, crooners, and “flower power”).

One final show take stage at 2 p.m. today at the Yuba River Charter auditorium, 505 Main St., Nevada City. Admission: $5 adults, $3 children. Concessions will be available. This is a fundraiser for the class’s eighth-grade ecology and restoration trip to the Channel Islands in May.